The Colts activated Buckner (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Buckner missed last week's loss to the Titans, but he's now cleared all necessary protocols and will be eligible to rejoin teammates. That puts Buckner on track to re-enter the starting lineup in Houston on Sunday.
