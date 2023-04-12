The Colts converted $5 million of Buckner's salary into a signing bonus, clearing $2.5 million in cap space, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Buckner will still make $19.75 million in 2023, returning to the Colts for a fourth consecutive season. The defensive tackle recorded a career-high 74 tackles last year, while also compiling eight sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 17 games.
