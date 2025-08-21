Colts' DeForest Buckner: Dealing with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner (back) hasn't practiced the past few days, head coach Shane Steichen revealed Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Buckner may not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals after suiting up for this past Saturday's exhibition against the Packers. The starting defensive tackle's availability for the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Dolphins doesn't appear to be in jeopardy at this point.
