Buckner (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Buckner recorded five tackles, a pass defense and half a sack across 57 defensive snaps during the team's Week 10 win over the Raiders, but he presumably picked up a neck injury as well that sidelined him for the start of Week 11 prep. The veteran defensive tackle will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Splits two sacks in loss•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Two sacks, forced fumble in win•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Full go at practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Limited by elbow injury•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Set to face Titans•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Will be questionable, per HC•