Buckner had four tackles (three solo), three sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Buckner set a new single-game career high with three sacks, one of which created a key takeaway from DeShaun Watson in the first quarter of Sunday's divisional win. The 26-year-old earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance, small recompense to make up for being a Pro Bowl snub. Through 13 games in his first season with the Colts, Buckner has 52 tackles (33 solo), 7.5 sacks, one defended pass and a pair of forced fumbles.