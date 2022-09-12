Buckner had four total tackles in Sunday's tie at Houston.
Buckner played on 60 of the defense's 70 snaps as he was disruptive in the passing game with three QB hurries and also added two stops. Buckner's interior pass rush pressure (seven sacks or more the last four seasons) while holding his own against the run may be the key element in Indy's defense.
