Buckner was a full participant during Tuesday's walkthrough, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Buckner has been sidelined or limited for numerous practices this year, but he's played in each of the team's first four games of the season. However, he hasn't been overly impactful (12 tackles) and ended Week 4 with zero tackles across a season-low 18 defensive snaps. Nonetheless, he was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated report and Tuesday's walkthrough, so it appears Buckner will be full go for Thursday's primetime clash with the Broncos.
