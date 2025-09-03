Colts' DeForest Buckner: Full go for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner (back) did not appear on the Colts' injury report Wednesday.
Buckner was dealing with a back injury late in the preseason, but he appears to have fully recovered from it and he'll be all set to play in Sunday's contest against the Dolphins. The defensive tackle recorded 61 total tackles (24 solo), including 6.5 sacks, over 12 regular-season contests in 2024.
