Buckner (neck) was listed as a full participant on the Colts' injury report Thursday.
Buckner was able to log a full session Thursday after being sidelined with a neck injury during the first practice of Week 11. While it's unclear when or how this issue first arose, the All-Pro defensive tackle appears set to reprise his usual starring role against Philadelphia on Sunday. Buckner recorded 43 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two passes defended over the first 10 games of the season, and he should play an important factor in slowing down the Eagles' run-heavy offense.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Returns to practice•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Splits two sacks in loss•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Two sacks, forced fumble in win•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Full go at practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Limited by elbow injury•