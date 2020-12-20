Buckner (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Texans.
Buckner shook off the injury that held him back during the practice week. The 26-year-old will start at defensive tackle, aiming to pressure Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and slow down running back David Johnson. Through 12 games this season, Buckner has produced 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
