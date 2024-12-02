Buckner recorded seven tackles (one solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 25-24 win at New England.
Buckner's sack came on a third down in the red zone to hold the Patriots to a field goal on their first drive. He has been as efficient as ever as a pass rusher when healthy this season, keeping him on the IDP map for the fantasy playoffs in some formats.
