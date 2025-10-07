Buckner recorded six tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 40-6 win versus the Raiders.

Everything was going right for Indianapolis' defense in Week 5, and Buckner was able to help pile on with his first sack of the year. While his sack numbers have been down, his tackle volume has been up, and he's on pace for a career-best year in that category heading into a Week 6 matchup versus the Cardinals.