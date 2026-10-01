Buckner registered seven tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, during the Colts' 19-17 win over the Texans in Week 3.

Buckner was responsible for two of the Colts' three sacks on C.J. Stroud in Sunday's win. The veteran defensive lineman got to Stroud early in the first quarter for a four-yard sack before Buckner combined with Adetomiwa Adebawore for a two-yard takedown of the Texans QB late in the second quarter. Buckner has logged at least 0.5 sacks in each of the first three games of the regular season and is up to 3.0 sacks on the year, which leads the Colts and is tied for eighth-most in the NFL.