Buckner received regenerative stem cell treatment to address the neck injury that landed him on injured reserve Nov. 7, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Buckner traveled to Panama to undergo the treatment as the veteran defensive tackle aims to return during the 2025 season. The earliest he can return from injured reserve is Week 15 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 14, but the 2016 first-rounder does not have an established timeline for a return. Adetomiwa Adebawore made his first start of the season in Week 10 against the Falcons, and he should continue to see increased work with the first-team defense for as long as Buckner is sidelined.