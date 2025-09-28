Colts' DeForest Buckner: Good to go Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
A back injury limited Buckner's practice participation this past week, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's road game. The veteran defensive lineman has registered 14 tackles (nine solo) through the first three games of the regular season.
