Buckner posted four solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Bucker sat out in Week 12 while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he registered a season high in sacks upon return to the lineup. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has now posted 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks through 11 games. He's within reach of the 7.5-sack mark he put up for the 49ers in 2019.