Buckner has been limited in training camp practices due to a back injury, head coach Frank Reich told Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but is worth monitoring as training camp progresses. Buckner played in all 17 games during the 2021 campaign, and his production remained consistent during his second season with the Colts. The 27-year-old has now averaged 63.8 tackles across the last four years, and he's recorded at least seven sacks in each of those seasons.