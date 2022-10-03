Buckner was limited to 19 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to Tennessee due to an elbow injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. He's considered day to day ahead of Thursday's game at Denver.
Buckner didn't have a tackle in Sunday's game as he had little impact on defense. It sounds like the Colts may be better off having him sit out a game and get back to full strength.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Set to face Titans•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Will be questionable, per HC•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Active for Sunday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Will be listed as questionable•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Logs consecutive DNPs•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Four tackles in season opener•