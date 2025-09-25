Buckner (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Buckner didn't practice Wednesday due to a back injury that he likely picked up during the Colts' Week 3 win over the Titans. His ability to practice Thursday is a trend in the right direction, and Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his status heading into the Colts' road matchup against the Rams on Sunday. Buckner has 14 tackles (nine solo) through the first three games of the regular season.