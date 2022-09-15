Buckner (hip) didn't practice Thursday.
The former All-Pro defensive lineman has now opened the week with two straight missed practices, as he attends to an unspecified hip injury which he likely picked up during last Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Texans. A return to Friday's session in any capacity would be a step in the right direction regarding Buckner's availability Week 2 against Jacksonville, but if he's ultimately sidelined, Tyquan Lewis is a prime candidate to replace the 295-pounder in the team's starting lineup.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Four tackles in season opener•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Returns from back injury•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Limited by back injury•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Records 68 tackles in 2021•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Suiting up in finale•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Questionable for Sunday•