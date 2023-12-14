Buckner (back) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Buckner was estimated as not practicing during Tuesday's walkthrough, but he was able to participate in a limited fashion Wednesday. The veteran has played in all 13 of the Colts' contests this season, tallying 64 tackles (36 solo), including 5.5 sacks. Buckner hasn't missed a game since the 2020 campaign, but he may get tagged with an injury designation heading into Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh if he's limited at practice again Thursday.