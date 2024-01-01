Buckner finished Sunday's 23-20 win over the Raiders with four tackles (three solo), including one sack.

Buckner got to Aidan O'Connell on the first play after the two-minute warning in the second quarter that led to a Raiders' punt three plays later. Buckner is now up to 75 tackles (44 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and is one sack away from matching his total from 2022.