Buckner (foot) sat out of practice Thursday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

This appears to be a new issue for Buckner, though he did miss five games in 2024 with an ankle injury. The severity of the injury will be worth monitoring, as Buckner is once again expected to serve as Indianapolis' defensive centerpiece. The two-time All-Pro finished last season with 61 tackles (24 solo), including 6.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in 12 games.