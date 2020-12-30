Buckner (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Buckner has played through his lingering ankle injury in back-to-back games, so as long as he's able to resume practicing Thursday or Friday he should have a good shot to suit up Week 17. Through 14 games this season, Bucker has already notched 7.5 sacks.
