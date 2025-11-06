Buckner (neck) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Buckner is dealing with an apparent neck issue, which forced him to sit out the team's first practice of the week. The defensive lineman recorded four total tackles (two solo) in the team's 27-20 loss to the Steelers in Week 9, and it's possible that he suffered the injury in the contest. Buckner will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons in Germany.