Colts' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner (neck) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Buckner is dealing with an apparent neck issue, which forced him to sit out the team's first practice of the week. The defensive lineman recorded four total tackles (two solo) in the team's 27-20 loss to the Steelers in Week 9, and it's possible that he suffered the injury in the contest. Buckner will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons in Germany.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Keeps on pass rush roll•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Records 2.0 sacks in win•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Gets first sack of season•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Good to go Week 4•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Limited in Thursday's practice•