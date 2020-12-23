Buckner (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Buckner's the reigning AFC defensive player of the week for his three-sack effort against Houston, but he may have picked up an ankle injury at some point during that dominant performance. It's also possible he's getting more of a load management day after a busy Sunday, so Buckner's participation, or lack thereof, in practice Thursday and Friday should help paint a clearer picture regarding his availability for Sunday's matchup with the reeling Steelers.
