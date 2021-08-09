Buckner missed practice Sunday after suffering a minor foot injury on Saturday, the Indianapolis Star reports. "We will still take it day-by-day, but things are trending in the right direction," said head coach Frank Reich.
The injury sounds minor, but watch Buckner's progress. His health is key to the Indy defense since he posted 9.5 sacks and had 58 tackles in his first year with the Colts last season.
