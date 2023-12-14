site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' DeForest Buckner: No designation for Saturday
Buckner (back) did not practice Thursday but has no injury designation for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
Buckner hasn't missed a game since the 2020 campaign and he'll keep that streak going in Week 15, despite not logging a full practice at any point this week.
