Colts coach Shane Steichen said Monday that the team is " very hopeful" that Buckner (neck, IR) will retake the field this season but that he remains without a timetable to return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Indianapolis placed Buckner on IR on Nov. 7, meaning his earliest possible return date would be Sunday, Dec. 14 versus the Seahawks in Week 15. Based on Steichen's comments, however, it sounds like Buckner could require more time on the sideline than the minimum four games mandated by his placement on IR. Neville Gallimore has stepped into an expanded defensive role with Buckner out, though he tallied just one assisted tackle during the Colts' win over the Falcons on Sunday.