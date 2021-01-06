Buckner (ankle) was a non-participant on the Colts' estimated injury report Tuesday.
The 26-year-old has battled the ankle issue over the past few weeks but has yet to miss a game due to the injury. Buckner should be on track to play Saturday at Buffalo if he can return to practice in the next couple days.
