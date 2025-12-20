default-cbs-image
Buckner (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers.

Buckner began Week 16 with two consecutive full practices, but he was a non-participant during Saturday's session. In order to suit up Monday, he will first need to be activated from IR by Indianapolis. Head coach Shane Steichen has stated the he expects Buckner to be available for Monday night's matchup.

