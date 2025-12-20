Colts' DeForest Buckner: Officially questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers.
Buckner began Week 16 with two consecutive full practices, but he was a non-participant during Saturday's session. In order to suit up Monday, he will first need to be activated from IR by Indianapolis. Head coach Shane Steichen has stated the he expects Buckner to be available for Monday night's matchup.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Likely returning for Week 16•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Won't return Sunday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Window to return from IR opens•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Coach optimistic for return in 2025•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Gets treatment for neck injury•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: No timetable for return•