Buckner (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's wild-card matchup in Buffalo, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Buckner hasn't yet missed a single game due to the ankle injury that's plagued him since mid-December, and he'll no doubt do everything in his power to suit up for Indianapolis' first playoff tilt. The starting defensive tackle began the week with back-to-back missed practice but managed to log a limited session Thursday.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Non-participant at walkthrough•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice to start week•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Ready for Sunday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Explodes for three sacks vs. Texans•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Gearing up Sunday•