Buckner (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's wild-card matchup in Buffalo, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Buckner hasn't yet missed a single game due to the ankle injury that's plagued him since mid-December, and he'll no doubt do everything in his power to suit up for Indianapolis' first playoff tilt. The starting defensive tackle began the week with back-to-back missed practice but managed to log a limited session Thursday.