Colts' DeForest Buckner: Past foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner (foot) played in Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay.
It was Buckner's first action of the preseason, as he logged nine defensive snaps. Buckner missed practice time earlier in camp but appears to be all systems go as he heads into his age-31 campaign.
