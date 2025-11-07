default-cbs-image
Buckner (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Buckner will miss at least four games, so his next chance to take the field will come Dec. 14 against the Seahawks. The veteran defensive tackle has 4.0 sacks this season. The Colts' remaining healthy defensive tackles are Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore and Eric Johnson.

