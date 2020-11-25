Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Buckner has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
This news means that Buckner has either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has. If he is forced to miss Sunday's game against Tennessee, it will be a blow to a Colts defensive line tasked with slowing down Derrick Henry.
