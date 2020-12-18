Buckner (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
The specifics of the ankle injury remain unclear, but it's certainly not a good sign that Buckner was an add to the injury report Thursday. The Oregon product has been strong in a starting role this season, racking up 48 tackles (30 solo), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble through 12 games. If Buckner were to miss Sunday's game against Houston, both Tyquan Lewis and Taylor Stallworth would be in line for an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Impressive in return to action•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Won't play this weekend•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Has 1.5 sacks in win•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: No sacks in Colts debut•