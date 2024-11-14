Buckner (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Buckner was listed as a DNP on Wednesday due to a foot issue, but he was able to return to Thursday's practice without any restrictions and should be good to go against the Jets on Sunday. In his last three outings since returning from injured reserve, Buckner has logged 17 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks.
