Buckner recorded six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.
Buckner has notched a sack in each game since returning from a five-game stint on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Considering he hasn't lost a step and is still handling a significant snap share -- 60 and 76 percent the last two weeks, respectively -- Buckner should be considered a solid DL start moving forward.
