Buckner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Buckner surfaced on the injury report Thursday, being listed as a limited participant. The 26-year-old defensive tackle downgraded to non-participation Friday, signaling that he's trending in the wrong direction for the Week 15 divisional bout. Due to a stint on the COVID-19 list this season, Buckner missed his first game in four years, but he otherwise rarely sits out. If that trend breaks, Tyquan Lewis and Taylor Stallworth will both see significant increases in playing time.
