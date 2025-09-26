Buckner (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Rams.

Buckner has been limited by a back injury at practice throughout the week, sitting out Wednesday and Friday, while logging a limited session Thursday. The defensive lineman said Friday that he expects to play in Sunday's contest against Los Angeles, James Boyd of The Athletic. If he ultimately can't go, Neville Gallimore and Eric Johnson would stand to see an increase in workload at defensive tackle in Week 4.