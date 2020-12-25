Buckner (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The 26-year-old missed the first practice of the week due to the ankle issue, but he showed enough as a limited participant Thursday and Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Buckner had three sacks despite playing only 51 percent of the defensive snaps last week against the Texans.
