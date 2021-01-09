Buckner is listed as active for Saturday's game against Buffalo.
While Buckner's status was previously unknown due to an ankle injury suffered in mid-December, the defensive tackle will suit up for Saturday's wild-card matchup. The 26-year-old has posted 58 tackles (37 solo), 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in the regular season.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Officially questionable•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Non-participant at walkthrough•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice to start week•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Ready for Sunday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Explodes for three sacks vs. Texans•