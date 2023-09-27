Buckner (undisclosed) is not practicing Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

It's unknown what injury Buckner may be dealing with, or if this is just a rest day for the veteran linebacker. The Oregan product played 79 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 3, which was up from his total in Week 1 and 2. His status for Thursday's practice will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against the Rams.