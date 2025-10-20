Buckner registered five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four total quarterback hits during the Colts' 38-24 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

After failing to register a sack in his first four games, Buckner has 3.0 sacks over his last three games. The veteran defensive tackle is up to 36 total tackles through seven regular-season games, and he is well on pace to surpass his mark from the 2024 campaign (61 tackles over 12 regular-season games).