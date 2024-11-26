Buckner finished with seven tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.
The defensive tackle has now recorded at least 1.0 sacks in four of the seven games he's played in this season. Buckner has also played on at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps in every game since returning from an ankle injury in late October.
