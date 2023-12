Buckner totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Browns.

Buckner finished second on the team in stops behind Zaire Franklin. The eight tackles tied a season high for Buckner, who also registered eight stops against New England in Week 10. He's up to 64 tackles on the campaign, giving him a good chance of surpassing the career-best mark of 74 he established last season.