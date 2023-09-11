Buckner had seven total tackles, a sack, two QB hits, a forced fumble and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Buckner forced a fumble on a sack which bounced into Tank Bigsby's hands. Bigsby thought the play was over and allowed Zaire Franklin to force the ball out of his hands which Leonard then recovered and ran 26 yards for a touchdown. Buckner showed he remains a disruptive force at defensive tackle.