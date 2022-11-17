Buckner (neck) was able to practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
It's still unclear, however, whether Buckner logged a full or limited practice. Either way, it's a step up from the DNP he logged Wednesday, which at least shows the 28-year-old is trending in the right direction for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.
