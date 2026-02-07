Buckner (IR, neck) recorded 47 tackles (30 solo), including 4.0 sacks, in 10 regular-season games with Indianapolis in 2025.

Buckner missed just two combined games in his first eight seasons as a pro, but he has now sat out 12 games over the past two years. In 2025, it was a neck issue that forced him to miss seven of the Colts' last eight games. He was on pace for 75-plus tackles and at least 7.0 sacks before that point though, so there's reason to suspect he could rebound in 2026. He has one year left on his contract with Indianapolis going into his age-32 season.