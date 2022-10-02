Buckner is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Buckner has played in each of the Colts' first three games but failed to practice early in the week. Nevertheless, he'll suit up against the Titans and be key to the team's effort in slowing down Derrick Henry.
